A "substantial amount" of gold and silver was stolen from a residence in the rural municipality of Reynolds earlier this month, Steinbach RCMP say.

On Sept. 4, a man told RCMP someone broke into his house and stole the gold and silver.

The small denomination bars vary in size from one ounce to 10 ounces, which is about the size of a business card, RCMP said in a news release.

Anyone with information can call Steinbach RCMP at 204-326-4452 or contact Crime Stoppers.

