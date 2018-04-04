Assault at Winnipeg high school sends 1 to hospital

One person is in hospital and another is in police custody after an assault at a Winnipeg high school.

Police were called around noon Wednesday to Glenlawn Collegiate on St. Mary's Road.

A police service spokesperson was getting information together about the incident and did not have many details early Wednesday afternoon.

She said a male was taken to hospital but there was no information on his condition or age.

One person is in custody but police had no information on that person's age or gender.

There was also no information available about whether either person was a student at the school.

Neither the police, nor the school or the Louis Riel School Division, could say if Glenlawn was put into lockdown or a hold and secure due to the incident.

All police would say is there is no ongoing threat and that further details will be released when they become available.