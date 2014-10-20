It looks like something out of a sci-fi film, but what a pair of high-tech goggles did for Stephen Stairs is anything but make-believe.



"Simply, I was able to see. It was amazing," Stairs said.



Stairs is legally blind and has about eight per cent of the vision of someone with 20/20.

The three genetic eye diseases with which he was diagnosed are degenerative, so up until now his only plan of action was to slow the loss of his eyesight down.

He never dreamed it could actually be improved until he put on a pair of eSight glasses.



"Imagine not being able to read your favourite book, and then all of a sudden one day just opening that book and those words are just right there, bold as can be," Stairs said.

"And all of a sudden you have this whole new opportunity in front of you, to read that book, or whatever it might be."



Stairs said that the electronic glasses made things clear and improved his ability to focus.

The technology features a camera, high-definition screens and a video processor to capture and enhance real-time video. In the year since the product was launched by Canadian-based company eSight, 135 of the units were sold, and eSight is pleased with the results.

"It's really the anecdotal moments that prove to us how well this works," said director of outreach for eSight, Taylor West. "It goes beyond people being able to read more lines on an eye chart.

"These are life-changing moments where people are able to see new things, they're able to do new things. They can go back to school, go back to work if they want. They're really able to use these glasses to make huge changes in their lives."

Stairs was emotional as he recounted his short encounter with the electronic glasses. The experience was limited to an hour with a company representative who was in Winnipeg for a trade show, but Stairs has had a glimpse into how his life might change.



"The one thing I'm really looking forward to when I get those glasses is being able to read my kids stories for the first time. I've never been able to read my child a book at night, and that's demeaning to your self-esteem," Stairs said.

"It's not meant to be, but it's hard to deal with when you want to try to be normal, and read your kids books, and explain to them why you can't. Now I might be able to."

Those experiences won't come cheap.

At $15,000 a pair, there's a reason why eSight glasses are slow to get into the hands of those who need them, but part of the company's mandate is to help customers raise funds by connecting them to potential resources in their own communities.

This includes helping the visually-impaired to research accessible government funding, organize their own local fundraising initiatives and crowdsource through the company's website.

It will be some time before Stairs is able to afford the glasses, but this one experience is enough to have him thinking differently about his life.

"You grow up not being able to see certain things and you deal with it and you move on and you accept it for life. And then suddenly you put on on a pair of glasses and all those realities are gone," he said.

