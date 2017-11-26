When the great explorer Ernest Shackleton was preparing to go the Antarctic in the early 1900s, he contacted a Manitoba fisherman in Gimli to get the sled dogs for the journey.

Holding his great-grandfather's pocket watch, Larry Franz read the inscription inside: "To John Isfeld from Ernest Shackleton, Trans Antarctic Expedition July 1914."

"I've no idea how Shackleton found out that my old afi [grandfather] had the ability to train and have dogs but obviously he did," Franz said on CBC Radio's Weekend Morning Show.

A new book is exploring the rich stories of the men and women who, over the last 140 years, have ventured out onto Lake Winnipeg in search of a living and a future.

Gimli Harbour and Fishery: An Illustrated History uses stories and photos to explore the Gimli adventurers who went out into the wilderness and waters of the north basin, sometimes spending weeks and months in isolated camps.

There's triumph and despair in the tales of the Manitoba community, about 85 kilometres north of Winnipeg, but Franz's great-grandfather's story strays from the lake into world history.

Larry Franz says it's really interesting to learn the adventures of his great-grandfather John Isfeld. (Kelly Malone/CBC)

Shackleton's goal was to cross the Antarctic continent from one coast to the other through the South Pole. He began planning for the journey after returning from the Nimrod expedition in 1909.

Somehow, he came across John Isfeld, who'd made a name for himself training sled dogs.

"My great-grandfather wandered around the Interlake gathering up huskies he thought would be appropriate … and they loaded 100 of them into individual crates on three box cars, rail cars, and took them to Montreal," Franz said.

From there, the dogs, Isfeld and two other colleagues sailed to England.

"Then they spent about 10 days in the lap of luxury paid for by Shackleton," Franz said.

The book explains how Ernest Shackleton contacted Gimli's John Isfeld to train dogs for an Antarctic expedition in the early 1900s. (Kelly Malone/CBC)

Germany was invading Belgium so the Canadians wanted to head home, but before heading out Shackleton approached Isfeld and asked if he'd be willing to come on the Antarctic expedition to supervise the dogs.

Isfeld sent a wire message home to Gimli where his wife, fortunately as history would show, said, "No, come home," Franz said.

That trip would go down in history as one of the greatest misadventures and feats of survival.

August 01, 1914: Irish explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton's ship SS Endurance after leaving Millwall Docks, bound for the Antarctic. (Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)

Shackleton's ship, Endurance, was slow moving through the ice as it went south in 1914 and the sailing conditions continued to get worse and worse.

Eventually, in 1915, the ship became frozen in an ice flow.

By the next spring, the ice started to melt but it destroyed the ship and by that fall the ship was abandoned, sinking to the bottom of the ocean.

Shackleton and the ship's crew ended up camping on an ice island for months. Their journey continued with harrowing days at sea in lifeboats and frost bite before eventually finding a whaling station and rescue in 1916.

"Shackleton had the misadventure of not even stepping on Antarctica and the 70 dogs he had on his ship all perished," Franz said.

"But the 30 dogs who went on the other ship to the other side of the island, some of them ended up in New Zealand and apparently the last three of them ended up in the London zoo."

While his great-grandfather may not have been known for his fishing in Gimli, his presence in the Manitoba town was as large as his reputation around the world, Franz said.

"He was quite a character. He was a big man. He was well-known around Gimli."