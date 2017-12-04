Winnipeg ought to stop operating ambulances and hand over responsibility for the health-care service to the province, city council finance chair Scott Gillingham said as a city-provincial funding dispute intensifies.

Gillingham (St. James-Brooklands-Weston) told council's protection and community services committee on Monday that he plans to make a motion asking city staff to study the idea of handing ambulance services over to the province.

Gillingham said he will make a motion at Wednesday's executive policy committee meeting to give city staff three months to study the idea.

The councillor said Winnipeg has no choice but to study the idea after the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority sent a letter to the city that Mayor Brian Bowman characterized as a commitment to freeze provincial ambulance funding at 2016 levels.

This decision will cost Winnipeg up to $2.5 million this year and up to $4.5 million in 2018, Winnipeg communications manager David Driedger said last week.

Manitoba Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen disputed these calculations and said the province has offered Winnipeg dramatic increases in ambulance funding.

Gillingham said Monday that increase was due to an increase in ambulance calls.

​He said his motion is not political posturing and Winnipeg is serious about uploading ambulance service to the provincial government, which is responsible for health care.

United Fire Fighters of Winnipeg president Alex Forrest said this uploading is possible and Winnipeg has done everything it can to satisfy the province when it comes to reducing the retail cost of ambulance rides.

The provincial government has been asked for comment.​