RCMP arrest teen after threats made to Gilbert Plains students, staff

Some parents in a rural Manitoba town near Dauphin are rattled after a 13-year-old boy was arrested for threatening to hurt students and staff at the school Wednesday.

Const. Paul Manaigre said RCMP arrested the Gilbert Plains Elementary School student after reports he threatened to harm students and teachers earlier Wednesday while at school.

RCMP say the boy was suspended but won't say for how long. Mounties released the teen to his parents on a promise to appear in court in Dauphin, Manaigre said in a statement.

Gilbert Plains, located about 270 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, is part of the Mountain View School Division.

Mountain View assistant superintendent Dan Ward confirmed a student made threatening comments toward the school community via social media.

The school took all the necessary steps. - Assistant superintendent Dan Ward

Ward said Gilbert Plains principal Chris Fisher reached out to parents of kids involved and notified them what happened Wednesday night.

"The school took all the necessary steps to [ensure] the school community was safe," Ward said, though he would not elaborate any further on the nature of the threats or punishment for the teen.

On Thursday, students were given a brief note to take home to parents. It said a student made a threat toward the student community, RCMP were involved and the school had taken "appropriate steps to ensure the safety" of students and staff.

Parents fear safety of kids at risk

But two parents, who CBC News is granting anonymity due to safety concerns, say they are afraid for their children and don't feel like the school or division are taking the threat seriously enough.

The parents say their son, who is also 13, was interviewed by a Mountie Wednesday night. They say he told RCMP the boy originally got in trouble for threatening a student over social media.

That made its way to principal Fisher, they say, who then brought the boy into his office.

The parents say the boy left the room at one point and went to the locker-room where he told other boys, including their son, that he was going to come back to school the next day with a gun, "to shoot the teachers and the girls."

It's not OK, not in this day and age. - Parents

One of them then called Fisher, who they say told them he was aware of the situation and that a Mountie would be stopping by to interview their son.

CBC News has left messages with the school but has not heard back.

Ward refused to say whether the student in question was suspended or for how long. He said as a rule the division and its schools do not inform parents about specific disciplinary actions it doles out to individual students, unless that student happens to be their child.

2-day suspension: parents

The parents who spoke with CBC said the RCMP officer who interviewed their son told them the school had suspended the teen for two days, which they feel isn't harsh enough.

"My children and all of those … children that go to that school deserve to be safe, and it doesn't matter if that child has been suspended. It doesn't mean he's not going to pick up a gun and walk into that school," one of the parents said.

"He should be removed," they said. "You don't get to threaten to kill teachers and kids and then go back to the same place where you threatened to kill teachers and kids. It's not OK, not in this day and age."

A spokesperson with Education Minister Ian Wishart's office said someone with the department attempted to reach Mountain View School Division administration for more information but has not heard back.

The parents say they hope RCMP and the school do their due diligence moving forward, to ensure no one at the school is at risk.

"We live in a very close-knit, private community," one of the parents said.

"I have family in this town who have kids in this school that [they] are concerned about, my children have friends in this town, we have friends in this town, and we don't want anything bad to happen to anyone."