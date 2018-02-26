Coun. Jenny Gerbasi has taken a two-week absence from city hall after leaving the February council meeting early.

The five-term councillor for Fort Rouge-East Fort Garry is taking a leave from her duties, said Rebecca Nepinak, Gerbasi's executive assistant.

Gerbasi also serves as deputy mayor and the president of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, a responsibility that requires frequent travel.

She left the council chamber partway through Thursday's monthly meeting and did not return.

Gerbasi is the second elected official on Winnipeg's 16-member council to take a leave.

Transcona Coun. Russ Wyatt has been absent since January and has missed two council meetings, so far.