Prosecutor in Frank Ostrowski case also involved in 3 high-profile wrongful convictions for murder

The storied Manitoba prosecutor behind the conviction of Frank Ostrowski for murder was also responsible for three other murder convictions which were eventually overturned.

On Monday, details about the murder case of now-retired prosecutor George Dangerfield against Ostrowski, charged in the shooting death of Robert Nieman in the 1980s, came to light after a publication ban was lifted at the Manitoba Court of Appeal.

In 1987, Ostrowski was found guilty of ordering the shooting death of Nieman, a drug dealer, and was convicted largely on the testimony of a key witness — Matthew Lovelace — who had separate charges of cocaine possession stayed.

Lawyers for the Crown and the defence have now told the Manitoba Court of Appeal that they agree Ostrowski's conviction cannot stand. The Crown has asked for a judicial stay of proceedings, which would close the case, while the defence wants the court to go a step further and formally acquit Ostrowski.

Dangerfield was also the prosecutor in since-overturned murder convictions against James Driskell, Kyle Unger and Thomas Sophonow.

Retired Crown prosecutor George Dangerfield, right, arrives at a Winnipeg inquiry into James Driskell's wrongful conviction for the murder of Perry Dean Harder in 2006. (CBC)

Greg Brodsky, a veteran Winnipeg defence lawyer, was in the courtroom Monday as Crown lawyers conceded that Ostrowski's conviction cannot stand.

The court has heard that Ostrowski's lawyers in his 1987 trial, including Brodsky, were never told about an arrangement under which Lovelace had his possession charges stayed in exchange for his testimony.

"I was the guy that was fooled," Brodsky said Tuesday. "I have an investment here."

Brodsky said he once held Dangerfield in high esteem. They were adversaries as well in the murder trials against Driskell and Sophonow.

"I thought he was a friend of mine," Brodsky said. "What can I say? I don't know his motivation for not turning over the material or correcting witnesses."

The Supreme Court of Canada ruled in a landmark 2001 decision that the Crown must provide the defence with all relevant evidence, even if it hurts their case.

Three other cases Dangerfield prosecuted in which convictions were eventually overturned show striking similarities in how the Crown built its argument, including allegations the Crown withheld critical evidence, bargained with jailhouse informants and relied on questionable testimony.

Thomas Sophonow

After three trials, two appeals and almost four years in jail, Thomas Sophonow was exonerated in 2000 of the 1981 murder of Barbara Stoppel.

He was convicted of brutally strangling the 16-year-old waitress at the Winnipeg doughnut shop where she worked.

The conviction was based in part on a confession Sophonow allegedly gave to a man in jail.

The Crown, however, never revealed that the jailhouse informant bargained for charges against him to be dropped.

Thomas Sophonow was exonerated in 2000, after being wrongfully convicted for the death of Barbara Stoppel. (CBC)

Dangerfield defended his use of the jail informant, Thomas Cheng, in the inquiry, even though he knew his witness couldn't be trusted.

The Crown stayed Cheng's deportation charges in exchange for his testimony. The jury was never told that Cheng admitted in a polygraph test that his main reason for testifying was to have his charges stayed.

"The ends justified the means, basically," Sophonow told CBC's The Fifth Estate in a 2010 interview. "Whatever has to be done, a conviction will prevail."

Kyle Unger

The only physical evidence linking Kyle Unger to the 1990 killing of a teenage girl at a rural Manitoba music festival was a strand of hair.

Years after his 1992 conviction, DNA testing found the hair wasn't his.

The Crown once again relied on an in-custody informer who claimed that Unger returned to his cell and confessed to the slaying of 16-year-old Brigitte Grenier, but the defence proved that Unger was not present at the time.

Murder charges against Kyle Unger were dropped in 2009 after the Crown determined it didn't have enough evidence to retry him for a 1990 killing. (CBC)

The most damning evidence against Unger was a confession obtained by an undercover police operation, promising him a role in a gang if he confessed to his role in a crime.

At the time of his acquittal, Unger said he admitted to slaying Brigitte Grenier because he was "young, naive and desperate for money."

Unger, however, got several facts wrong in his "confession." He mentioned, for example, a bridge at the concert site that was actually built several months after the teenager's death.

In 2009, the federal justice minister ordered a new trial for Unger, but the Manitoba Crown ultimately decided that it did not have enough evidence for a retrial. In October 2009, Unger was acquitted.

James Driskell

​James Driskell was convicted of the murder of Perry Dean Harder in Winnipeg in 1990, based in part on testimony from a witness who was paid tens of thousands of dollars in expense payments and negotiated a secret immunity deal on an arson charge in exchange for his participation.

Driskell's conviction was quashed in 2005, after he had spent 12 years in prison.

At a 2006 inquiry into Driskell's wrongful conviction, Dangerfield testified that he knew some of the testimony from his key witness, Ray Zanidean, was false.

When asked why he didn't correct his witness's sworn testimony, Dangerfield replied that he didn't know.

"You had a duty to get to the bottom of this and find out the true facts and you didn't do it, isn't that correct?" counsel for the commission of inquiry Michael Code asked Dangerfield.

"I don't know what prompted me to leave that matter untouched," Dangerfield said, sighing.

The wrongful murder conviction against James Driskell was quashed in 2005 by the federal department of justice. (CBC)

The inquiry's final report, released in February 2007, said the jury in Driskell's trial was "seriously misled" on issues including the reliability of a key Crown witness.

The report also said the failure of the Crown to disclose information to the defence was "careless indifference."

'Obligation is on everybody'

Ostrowski is confident he will be acquitted of wrongdoing, 30 years after being convicted of murder and nine years after being released on bail.

"I'm feeling great," he told reporters Monday as he left court, still on bail and awaiting the Manitoba Court of Appeal's decision

"The Crown has conceded.... [The decision] could be a stay, could be acquittal, but the Crown has conceded, that's the bottom line. They have no case."

Brodsky has been tapped as the defence lawyer in a retrial, if it is necessary, he said.

He doesn't believe all the blame should be cast on Dangerfield.

"The obligation is on everybody in the department to make discourse," he said.

Dangerfield, 84, reportedly now lives in Vancouver. During his appearance at the Manitoba Court of Appeal last year, he said that he suffered a stroke three years ago and suffers from aphasia, a language impairment.