A development company that was seeking $1.6 million from a group of residents in Winnipeg's Old Kildonan neighbourhood to help pay for new roads, sewers and sidewalks they don't want has dropped its request, a city councillor says.

Genstar Development Company owns land on the north side of Templeton where a new development called Amber Gates is being built and is in need of new infrastructure such as roads and sewer and water lines.

A group of 11 homeowners across the street from the development received bills that ranged, based on property frontage, between $76,000 and $361,000. Notices came in September and the residents were set to oppose the fees Monday evening.

A city bylaw allows developers to apply to recover costs of local improvements such as building roads, sewers and sidewalks by seeking a cost-sharing arrangement with residents who would benefit from them.

On Monday afternoon, Devi Sharma, the city councillor who represents Old Kildonan, told CBC News that Genstar had withdrawn its application for the local improvement fee from a scheduled community meeting later that day. The developer decided not to go ahead with the request for a local cost-sharing agreement.

"I am pleased with this course of action as the request in front of us would have put a disproportionate financial burden on residents living on the south side of Templeton Avenue," Sharma told CBC News in a written statement.

Sharma said that the city will only collect money for the developer if residents on the south side subdivide their own land at a later date.

The city councillor called that a "much better plan" that would protect residents wishing to stay on their current property in its current form.

CBC News tried to reach Genstar, but they were not immediately available for comment.