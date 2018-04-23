General Byng School locks doors due to possible nearby threat
No one is allowed to enter or leave a school in Fort Garry that's in a hold and secure situation as police investigate a weapons call at a nearby home.
Hold and secure in place at school and home on Mars Drive contained, Winnipeg police say
No one is allowed to enter or leave a school in Fort Garry as police investigate a weapons call at a nearby home.
Const. Jay Murray said a home on Mars Drive, near General Byng School, was contained Monday afternoon for a possible threat.
Police are there as a precautionary measure, said Murray, and the school is in what's called a hold and secure situation.
More to come.