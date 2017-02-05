A Winnipeg cab driver is recovering from a bullet wound after his cab was shot at near the intersection of Gateway Road and Munroe Avenue early Sunday morning.

Unicity Taxi president Gurmail Mangat said one of his cab drivers took a bullet in the shoulder after a car started firing at his vehicle.

Mangat said the cab was dispatched to an address on Henderson Highway, where the driver picked up two men and one woman who asked to be taken to the Superstore on Gateway.

He said the customers couldn't find who they wanted to meet there and asked to go to Munroe. That's when a car started following them before stopping to fire shots at the cab.

"They fired six rounds," Mangat said.

Mangat said the men and women in the cab fled on foot. The driver called 911 for help and fled the scene for the downtown where he met police and paramedics, he said.

Winnipeg police had several blocks surrounding the intersection of Gateway Road and Munroe Avenue closed off to traffic early Saturday.

Several witnesses that spoke to CBC said they heard what sounded like at least three gunshots sometime before 7 a.m.

A Unicity cab with bullet holes was seen on Main Street in Winnipeg Sunday morning. (Facebook)

Bountheung Khoutxaysana said she heard gunshots around 6:20 a.m. while lying in bed.

"I heard this morning, the gun — three, four times," she said. "I [woke] up — really, really scared."

She said she saw three people run behind Munroe and a car take off.

Police closed the intersection of Gateway Road and Munroe Avenue Sunday morning due to what they're calling a 'serious incident.'

Kendra Inglis said her daughter had been driving in the area with a car that kept stalling early Sunday morning.

It stalled again near Gateway and Munroe.

"They heard gunshots, her and her friends heard gunshots," Inglis said.

"And three people came running towards them."

"It's scary that at five in the morning, six in the morning, when people are trying to get ready for work, that this kind of stuff is transpiring," Inglis said.

Two police officers could be seen going in and out of a house near the scene Sunday morning. Police were interviewing witnesses inside Mom & Dad's Foodstore at the corner of the intersection and a K-9 unit was on scene.

Police said on Twitter they were on scene due to a "serious incident," but have not yet released any other information.