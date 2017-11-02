The price of gas in Winnipeg has shot up as much as 15 cents per litre at some stations.

A number of stations in the city were posting a pump price of 117.9 cents per litre on Thursday. The majority are Esso stations, but there was the occasional Petro-Canada and Domo as well.

The last time drivers in Winnipeg faced such a pain in the gas was June 2016.

Just four months ago, the price was just 82 cents per litre.

There are still bargains to be had right now, though.

The Husky and Domo stations on Marion Street, just west of Lagimodiere Boulevard, were still posting prices at 99.3 as of Thursday morning.

And a number of other stations around the city, including the odd Esso, were still between 1.01 and 1.03.