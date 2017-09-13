A gas line rupture has closed several streets in the area of Plessis Road and Transcona Boulevard.

Winnipeg police tweeted around 10:30 a.m. asking people to avoid the area. Traffic is expected to be shut down for three to four hours.

Schools have not been evacuated, police said.

Due to a gas line rupture several streets in the area of Plessis and Transcona are closed. Please avoid the area. #traffic #winnipeg — @wpgpolice

Manitoba Hydro is at the scene.

The construction site for the new library on Transcona Boulevard has been evacuated, people in the area said.

An area across from the New Tall Grass Prairie Preserve has also been evacuated.

