Polo Park-area intersection closed due to gas leak
Emergency crews on scene at St. Matthews Avenue and Empress Street
A suspected natural gas leak has prompted police to close down the intersection of St. Matthews Avenue and Empress Street.
Emergency crews and Manitoba Hydro are on scene.
Businesses are being evacuated in the area bordered by, Milt Stegall Dr (West), Empress St (East), Ellice Ave (North), St Matthews Ave (South) due to a gas leak, Everyone is asked to avoid this area until further notice. <a href="https://twitter.com/TRAFFICwinnipeg?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TRAFFICwinnipeg</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/traffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#traffic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/winnipeg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#winnipeg</a>—@wpgpolice
Further to the evacuation, the area being evacuated has been expanded south to include Maroons Rd. <a href="https://twitter.com/TRAFFICwinnipeg?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TRAFFICwinnipeg</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/traffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#traffic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/winnipeg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#winnipeg</a>—@wpgpolice
Police are asking both motorists and pedestrians to avoid the area, and take alternate routes. There may be delays.
