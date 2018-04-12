Skip to Main Content
Polo Park-area intersection closed due to gas leak

A suspected gas leak has prompted police to close down the intersection of St. Matthews Avenue and Empress Street.

Emergency crews on scene at St. Matthews Avenue and Empress Street

The intersection of St. Matthews Avenue and Empress Street was closed Thursday afternoon. (Kelly Malone/CBC)

A suspected natural gas leak has prompted police to close down the intersection of St. Matthews Avenue and Empress Street. 

Emergency crews and Manitoba Hydro are on scene. 

A city spokesperson told CBC News businesses between Milt Stegall Drive to Strathcona Street and Ellice Avenue to Maroons Road have been evacuated as a precaution.

Police are asking both motorists and pedestrians to avoid the area, and take alternate routes. There may be delays. 

