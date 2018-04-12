Polo Park-area intersection closed due to gas leak

A suspected natural gas leak has prompted police to close down the intersection of St. Matthews Avenue and Empress Street.

Emergency crews and Manitoba Hydro are on scene.

Businesses are being evacuated in the area bordered by, Milt Stegall Dr (West), Empress St (East), Ellice Ave (North), St Matthews Ave (South) due to a gas leak, Everyone is asked to avoid this area until further notice. <a href="https://twitter.com/TRAFFICwinnipeg?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TRAFFICwinnipeg</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/traffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#traffic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/winnipeg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#winnipeg</a> —@wpgpolice Further to the evacuation, the area being evacuated has been expanded south to include Maroons Rd. <a href="https://twitter.com/TRAFFICwinnipeg?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TRAFFICwinnipeg</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/traffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#traffic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/winnipeg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#winnipeg</a> —@wpgpolice A city spokesperson told CBC News businesses between Milt Stegall Drive to Strathcona Street and Ellice Avenue to Maroons Road have been evacuated as a precaution.

Police are asking both motorists and pedestrians to avoid the area, and take alternate routes. There may be delays.