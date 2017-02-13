Manitoba Hydro is hoping a gas leak in St. James will be shut off within an hour.

A contractor hit a 10-centimetre gas main at Braintree Crescent and Ness Avenue, Hydro spokesperson Anthony Coop said.

The area has been closed to traffic since the early afternoon.

Gas is still blowing from the leak as Hydro crews rush to be able to reach it.

They had to dig a second hole to access the pipe, away from where the damage was.

"It's taken a while, though, because our guys had to make their way through about two feet of concrete to make that hole. They're making progress and they expect to have that gas squeezed off within an hour," Coop said.

Coop said crews will squeeze the rest of the gas out of that section of pipe then fix the leak.

Homes near the intersection have been evacuated, just as a precaution Coop said. That includes homes on both sides of Braintree and on the north side of Ness.

Coop said there's no estimate of how much gas has leaked.

"That's a larger pipe in our system, the four-inch main. That would be a significant amount of gas," he said.

Once the leak has been stopped, Coop said he expects they'll reopen the intersection to one lane in each direction while crews repair the hole.