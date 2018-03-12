Roadways have been reopened to traffic after a chlorine leak near Waverley Street and Hurst Way.

Police tweeted about the hazardous materials call shortly after 12:30 p.m. Monday.

WPS and WFPS are in the area of Waverley and Hurst Way for a HazMat incident. Traffic is blocked on Hurst at Waverley and Planet at Georgina. Please avoid the area. #Traffic #Winnipeg @WinnipegTMC — @wpgpolice

Police had originally said it was a gas leak that forced the closures on Hurst Way at Waverley Street and Planet Street at Georgina Street while emergency crews deal with the leak, but a WFPS member at the scene told CBC News it was a chlorine leak.

The streets were reopened by 1:45 p.m.

