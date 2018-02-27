Manitoba Hydro crews have capped a natural gas leak in northeast Winnipeg after two days of trying to locate it.

Grassie Boulevard remains closed, however, as repairs to the road need to be completed.

Crews were called in just before midnight Saturday after getting reports of people smelling gas.

Manitoba Hydro crews had to cut through the road to get at the source of the gas leak in North Kildonan. (Manitoba Hydro/Twitter)

Grassie was blocked to traffic between Lagimodiere Boulevard and Molson Street as crews worked to locate the source.

Hydro spokesman Bruce Owen said Monday that the frozen ground was making the rupture hard to find and causing the digging to be slow.

The leak was located Monday afternoon and crews replaced a piece of pipe. But to access it, they had to dig through a section of the road, which must now be repaired.

No homes needed to be evacuated, Owen said, noting that crews monitored levels at nearby properties but no gas readings were detected.