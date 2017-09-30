A man is dead after his SUV hit the ditch and rolled on Garven Road near Springfield, Man. Saturday afternoon.

RCMP said the 52-year-old man is from Winnipeg and lost control of his SUV before hitting the ditch.

Police said the man wasn't wearing a seat belt and was thrown from his vehicle. He was pronounced dead when emergency crews arrived.

Mounties said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

Oakbank RCMP officers were called at around 3:05 p.m. CDT to Garven Road approximately two kilometres west of Highway 12 in the RM of Springfield.

Emergency crews closed off a section of the nearby Highway 213 Saturday afternoon, but the road reopened by 7 p.m. on Saturday.

RCMP said the collision involved only one vehicle. An RCMP forensic collision reconstructionist is investigating the crash along with officers from the Oakbank detachment.

