A man is dead after his SUV hit the ditch and rolled on Garven Road near Springfield, Man. Saturday afternoon.
RCMP said the 52-year-old man is from Winnipeg and lost control of his SUV before hitting the ditch.
Police said the man wasn't wearing a seat belt and was thrown from his vehicle. He was pronounced dead when emergency crews arrived.
Mounties said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.
Oakbank RCMP officers were called at around 3:05 p.m. CDT to Garven Road approximately two kilometres west of Highway 12 in the RM of Springfield.
Emergency crews closed off a section of the nearby Highway 213 Saturday afternoon, but the road reopened by 7 p.m. on Saturday.
RCMP said the collision involved only one vehicle. An RCMP forensic collision reconstructionist is investigating the crash along with officers from the Oakbank detachment.
More from CBC Manitoba: