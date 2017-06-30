The Garrick has said goodbye to Winnipeg once again.

The downtown live entertainment venue in downtown, known as the Garrick Centre, has suddenly closed its doors, throwing plans for a number of upcoming concerts into the air.

It posted a notice on its website as well as on social media and advised people who have tickets to scheduled shows to check with the promoters for a change in venue.

It is closing as of now. All currently announced shows will be up to promoters on where they will go from here — @GarrickCentre

The centre cited a change in management as the reason for the closure.

It's the second time in 15 years that the building on Garry Street has been shuttered. It ended its run as a movie theatre in 2002 and was purchased by the owners of the Marlborough Hotel, across the alley.

After undergoing a multi-year renovation that cost millions of dollars, the facility — which opened as a theatre in 1921 and became Winnipeg's first multiplex theatre in 1968 — was reopened and rechristened the Garrick Centre.

The Garrick Centre posted the following message on its website and Facebook page on Thursday:

Goodbye Winnipeg

It is with a heavy heart that we wanted to inform you, that the Garrick Centre is closing it's doors. After many years, and countless amazing shows, we have sadly come to an end. The venue itself is changing management, so it's future is unknown. In the spirit of the Garrick, only time will tell what might happen.

Thank you so much to our incredibly loyal and amazing fans. You have made every event of ours, that much better! Without you we would not have been as big a part of the concert scene in Winnipeg. Hands down best fans in the city!!!

You will be able to stay informed on any of the currently announced shows and their new homes via www.ticketmaster.com or by joining the event page on Facebook.

Once again thank you for your continued love and support Winnipeg!! We loved every moment of it!