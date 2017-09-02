The Canadian Red Cross says an additional 1,500 people from the Garden Hill First Nation have been given evacuation orders due to wildfire smoke in the Island Lake area.

Most of the members have health concerns and they're being flown out at the request of the community.

The total number of evacuees has now reached 5,000, including individuals from the Wasagamack and St. Theresa Point First Nations.

Most of the evacuees are staying at the Winnipeg Convention Centre and an indoor soccer facility on Leila.

The Red Cross is expected to provide more information at a news conference Saturday afternoon.