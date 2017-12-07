A Garden Hill First Nation teen has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the 2015 killing of 11-year-old Teresa Robinson.

The girl's remains were discovered May 11, 2015, six days after she was last seen leaving a children's birthday party in the same community.

The upper half of Robinson's body was missing, having been eaten by animals. Her skull was discovered 30 feet from her remains.

An autopsy revealed she had been sexually assaulted.

Hundreds of local residents provided police with voluntary DNA samples to aid in the search for Robinson's killer.

Court heard the now 17-year-old accused also provided a DNA sample. Police arrested him in March 2016.

"He is prepared to admit (the murder) happened in the course of a sexual assault," his lawyer Katherine Dowle told court.

The accused will return to court for sentencing in February, at which time Crown and defence lawyers will jointly recommend he receive the maximum youth sentence of 10 years custody and community supervision.

The boy can't be named under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.