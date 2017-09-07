The chief and council of Garden Hill First Nation plan to march to demand better conditions for fire evacuees sheltering in Winnipeg.

Island Lake fire evacuees are struggling with a lack of privacy and escalating health issues as they stay in mass shelters in Winnipeg, Garden Hill First Nation Chief David Harper said.

For nearly a week, they've been sleeping on cots laid out in a grid with minimal bedding after wildfires forced a full evacuation of Wasagamack First Nation and partial evacuations of Garden Hill and St. Theresa Point First Nations.

"Place them in hotels as soon as possible, because with the current conditions, even kids contracting colds from one another, it's starting to escalate," he said.

The chief and council will lead a march from the Winnipeg Soccer Federation's Winnipeg Soccer North indoor complex on Leila Avenue to the steps of the Manitoba Legislature, starting at noon Thursday.

They want the province to declare a state of emergency and do more to make hotel space available for elders and people with health problems.

"A lot of these elders, they're being placed in a soccer complex, even washroom facilities, there's hardly any privacy — the shower facilities, there's absolutely no privacy," Harper said.

Evacuees also face a possible mumps outbreak. One person in Brandon tested positive for mumps and a handful of others have come forward with symptoms resembling the illness.

"They came from a place where it was totally devastating, and now coming to a place where one of the greatest nations and the greatest urban centre in Canada and they can't even place them all in the hotels, so it's totally unacceptable."

The shelter at the convention centre will close Thursday and the evacuees will all be moved to the soccer complex.

Nearly 2,000 people were initially sheltered in emergency centres at the RBC Convention Centre and the soccer complex, although that number had dropped to roughly 375 by Wednesday, Red Cross officials said.

In total, around 4,200 people were forced from their homes in the three First Nations.