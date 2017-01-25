One person was sent to hospital and another has been arrested after a serious incident at a Winnipeg high school on Wednesday.

Police were called about someone with a weapon at Garden City Collegiate just after 11:30 a.m. When they arrived they found one person injured but have not released details on the injury or weapon that was used.

Seven Oaks School Division superintendent Brian O'Leary says an intruder entered the school shortly before lunch hour and assaulted one student before leaving the school.

Police arrested the attacker after he exited the building.

Prior to the arrest, the collegiate went in to a "hold and secure" protocol, as did a nearby middle school and elementary school. The "hold and secure" has been lifted and classes are in session, O'Leary said.

In a hold and secure situation, external doors are locked, but classes continue as usual inside the school.

O'Leary said the intruder "seemed to have an issue with one student."

The victim received medical attention, he said.

The incident comes two days after a scare at West Kildonan Collegiate, another school in the same Seven Oaks School Division.

A 16-year-old former student of that collegiate was charged Monday night after threatening to bring a gun and shoot people at the school on Tuesday.

Staff at the school phoned police after reading the threat on social media. By the evening a male youth was in police custody, O'Leary said.

The youth was charged with one count of uttering threats causing bodily harm and two counts of breaching probation.

O'Leary said he was been impressed with police response to both incidents.

"No. 1 thought is in both instances the police response was excellent and the schools have returned to normal," he said. "This isn't any kind of pattern and we don't see any connection between the two incidents."