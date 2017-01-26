A 16-year-old boy has been charged in connection to a machete attack at a Winnipeg high school that sent another boy to hospital, police say.

Police were called about someone with a weapon at Garden City Collegiate just after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. They found an injured 16-year-old boy when they arrived. He was sent to hospital, treated and released.

The 16-year-old alleged attacker was arrested shortly after and charged with assault with a weapon, failure to comply with probation and robbery.

According to police, the attacker was armed with a machete and went after the other teen inside the school.

Prior to the arrest, the collegiate was put into a "hold and secure" protocol, as was a nearby middle school and elementary school.

In a hold-and-secure situation, external doors are locked but classes continue as usual inside the school.