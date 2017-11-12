Winnipeg fire crews were called out to the St. John's area early Sunday morning after a garage went up in flames.

Firefighters arrived just before 5 a.m. and found the blaze behind the home on College Avenue, between Andrews and Powers Street.

A single-car detached garage was on fire, but firefighters were quickly able to get it out.

There was only surface damage to the home, and a car in the neighbouring garage had some paint melt.

Fire officials said there were no injuries and the cause is under investigation.

More from CBC Manitoba: 