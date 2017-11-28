A 20-year-old man has been charged with a bundle of break-ins to garages in Winnipeg after police found him driving a stolen pickup truck in the Munroe area on Monday afternoon.

When officers spotted the truck around 4:15 p.m. near Keenleyside Street and Pike Crescent, the driver stopped and jumped out but was caught and arrested. A stolen bicycle and airsoft pellet gun were found in the bed of the truck, police said.

The bicycle was traced back to a business on the 800 block of Main Street, where it was stolen July 28.

Further investigation linked the man to garage break-ins throughout the North End and Elmwood-East Kildonan areas from Nov. 22-27, police said, including one in which he allegedly left behind a pile of feces.

100 block of McAdam Avenue: A mountain bicycle worth approximately $2,200 was stolen.

500 block of Polson Avenue: Numerous tools were stolen.

700 block of Polson Avenue: Someone defecated on the garage floor.

500 block of McAdam Avenue: A mountain bicycle worth approximately $2,000 was stolen.

600 block of St. Johns Avenue: Nothing stolen.

1600 block of Arlington Street: Two trucks were stolen; both were later located.

600 block of Lansdowne Avenue: F-150 pickup truck was stolen.

600 block of Bannerman Avenue: The F-150 was used to try to break through the garage door, causing $1,000 in damage. Nothing was stolen.

700 block of Polson Avenue: The F-150 was used the same way, causing $3,000 in damages. Nothing was stolen.

1200 block of Pritchard Avenue: The F-150 was again used to back into the door, causing $2,000 in damage. A dash camera, tools and two bicycles were stolen.

400 block of Rupertsland Avenue: The F-150 caused $1,000 in damage to the door. Sunglasses and tools were stolen.

800 block of Chalmers Avenue: The F-150 caused $2,000 in damage to the door. Nothing was stolen.

100 block of Pike Crescent: Nothing was stolen.

Investigators also believe the man is responsible for an incident on June 4, when electronics were stolen from the Ukrainian Labour Temple on McGregor Street. A number of Ukrainian artifacts were also broken.

The man is charged with 15 counts related to break-ins, three counts of motor vehicle theft, possession of a weapon and possession of property obtained by crime and 14 counts of failing to comply with a probation order.