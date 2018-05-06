'Gaps' in interim report about NDP 'culture of bullying', says victim

Victims of harassment and bullying within the NDP caucus say they're cautiously optimistic about an interim report released Saturday recommending changes, but one says there are still gaps that need to be addressed.

The report, commissioned in the wake of sexual harassment allegations against former MLA Stan Struthers says key members in the Manitoba NDP contributed to a "toxic environment" and a "culture of bullying" in the party.

The commissioners described a culture during 17 years of NDP government that was "over-sexualized, sexist and misogynist," as well as an "atmosphere of fear and loyalty," their report says.

Former NDP member and volunteer, Karen Peters, said the report focuses on staffers and caucus members, but does nothing to suggest ways to help protect volunteers.

"There's a few gaps that I pointed out in my meeting with the commission," she said.

"Now, this might be a reasonable first step … I would like to remain optimistic about the final product, but I'm thinking this is probably where it ends."

Several women came forward to CBC News in February, alleging Struthers touched and tickled them in an unwanted fashion, earning him the nickname "Minister Tickles" by party insiders. The women said complaints about his behaviour were left unresolved or simply ignored.

Commissioners Kemlin Nembhard and Sandra DeLaronde spoke to MLAs, staff members and others, who described an "Old Boys' network" linked to specific cabinet ministers and the "untouchable nature of some MLAs, while others suffered consequences for inappropriate behaviour," according to the report.

Peters agrees that not everyone in the party was treated fairly.

"This white guy … is untouchable, but they got rid of a person of colour MLA for similar reasons and he got kicked out," said Peters.

Karen Peters said there were gaps in the report. (CBC News )

MLA Mohinder Saran was removed from the NDP caucus in 2017 after allegations of sexual harassment.

When asked about Peters's concerns Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew said "if Stan Struthers had been a member of the NDP caucus when these stories emerged I would have kicked him out."

"He's no longer a member of the NDP. What we committed to this weekend is to remove harassment in all forms from our party."

'My goal has been achieved': alleged victim

The commissioners recommended several actions, including establishing an independent office to report inappropriate conduct and have it investigated, creating and distributing anti-harassment training, and formalizing HR policies and procedures.

The report also said MLAs should be given orientation with an emphasis on conflict of interest, sexual misconduct and harassment, and said the Manitoba Legislature should provide mental health and counselling services.

Joelle Saltel-Allard, who alleged, when she was a press secretary, Struthers put his hand on her knee and talked about sex acts he would enjoy, said Saturday she was pleased with the report's findings.

"My goal with coming forward has always been to see change — to make sure no one else has to feel belittled, disempowered or harassed like I did, almost eight years ago. And I can honestly say that my goal has been achieved!" she wrote on her Facebook page.

"Thank you to the Manitoba NDP for finally listening to my story. I can attest that the report findings are accurate."

Former MLA Marianne Cerilli spoke about the culture that pervaded the party while in government.

"I used to have a dream when I was an MLA where I was stalked by wolves.… I watched abuse of power, ego and bullying," said Cerilli

Cerilli called the report a good start.

"I think there was recognition that we need to do more to prevent incidents from happening, but also that we need to be able to do more if they do occur."