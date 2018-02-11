Métis leader Gabriel Dumont dreamed his story would one day be part of a Buffalo Bill-style rodeo show — and about 130 years later that vision is hitting the stage.

After fleeing to the US, Gabriel Dumont was recruited by Buffalo Bill (of Buffalo Bill's Wild West) an outdoor travelling show.

Dumont dreamed of putting together his own show to tell the stories of Canada's Métis and their struggle to reclaim their rights.

And that's what Le Wild West Show de Gabriel Dumont, a new production premiering at Winnipeg's St. Boniface Théâtre Cercle Molière next week, aims to do.

'Hey John A, here we are'

Jean Marc Dalpé, one of the production's playwrights, co-creator and actor, said the show is a celebration of resilience.

"Politicians said they were going to make us disappear," Dalpé said. "They said they were going to make the French, the Métis, the First Nations people disappear. And guess what, 'Hey, John A, here we are. We're strong, we're talking.'"

Geneviève Pelletier is the artistic director and executive director of Théâtre Cercle Molière. She said the production was created by 10 playwrights from across Canada.

"The idea was to be able to have people from all these different communities," Pelletier said.

"And being able to go beyond two white guys from the east telling this fabulous story from the west," she said.

The play will be at the St. Boniface Théâtre Cercle Molière from February 17 to 21.