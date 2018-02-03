The future of a longtime St. Norbert grocery store is on thin ice after a pipe burst, flooding the store in January.

The Marketplace placed a notice on their Facebook page on Jan. 30, notifying customers they were closing the store indefinitely.

"To all of our loyal customers," the post reads, "Due to severe flood damage, we are unfortunately closing the Marketplace in St. Norbert.

"We are evaluating what will happen to this location in the long term and will provide an update to the neighbourhood community as soon as we know what is viable."

A sign in The Marketplace apologizes to customers for the closure. (CBC)

The post then directs people to other Co-op stores in the city. A second social media post made Friday implies the people who work there will soon be out of work.

"Everyone is working together and enjoying their last few days together before each opens a new chapter in their lives," reads the post. "We will continue to update the community as we receive updates ourselves, and again, thank you to each and every customer that has had the chance to come through our doors."

A spokesperson for Federated Co-Operatives Limited, which owns The Marketplace and several Co-op grocery stores in Winnipeg, was not immediately available.

Community loss

Area councillor Janice Lukes called the closure a loss for the community.

"Everyone who comes here knows each other it seems, so it's almost like it's a meeting place," said Lukes.

"I think a lot of people going home from the city stop by here, and Ste. Agathe, Ste Adolphe, probably, and that will be a loss for them too … and then of course they're a very big contributing partner in our BIZ association.

"We've accomplished a lot because of their support in the community so … we're concerned about that."

Marilyn Firth, executive director of The St. Norbert Farmer's Market, says the loss of The Marketplace will be felt by the market. (CBC)

The St. Norbert Farmer's Market, which is currently undergoing some major renovations, will also miss the symbiotic relationship between the grocery store and the market events, said Executive Director Marilyn Firth.

"The Marketplace is actually a nice community partner for the market because we actually work well with each other in terms of what we offer," said Firth.

"Things people can't get at the Farmer's Market, they can come across very conveniently just right across the road to the Marketplace to pick up. And we have a very nice relationship with them as well, so we really hope that they will reopen."

City is ready

Lukes said she is working with city planners to be ready in case the store does re-open, and in case the store takes the opportunity to expand.

"We don't know if they're opening, when they're opening, we don't know anything yet, really, and I'm sure they're having to assess it," said Lukes.

"I know there's always been interest to see them expand, to see them get bigger."

The City will also be ready if the board decides to sell instead of re-opening, said Lukes.

"We would look at economic development opportunities, working with Entreprises Riel, but it's kind of too early to say what's going to happen, but we really want to see [it reopen.]"