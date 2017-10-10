CBC Manitoba Future 40 is back for another go!

Do you know someone under 40 who is shaping Manitoba's future? You need to tell us who they are!

#CBCMBFuture40 celebrates the province's next generation of leaders, builders and change-makers under the age of 40.

We're looking for people who have passion for their province and are working to make our future brighter and better — whether that's someone making big changes in science or making a small difference in your community.

So nominate someone today! The nomination period is open from Oct. 10 to Oct. 23.

When nominating, please tell us the backstory on why your #CBCMBFuture40 nominee deserves recognition. Give us their professional contributions, work in the community or just tell us what amazing things they are doing and how we'd be silly to leave them off this year's list.