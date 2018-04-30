Knysh Funeral Chapel owner charged with multiple counts of fraud

A Winnipeg funeral home director is facing multiple counts of fraud and forgery.

Mike Knysh, owner of Knysh Funeral Chapel on Fife Street, is charged with 24 counts of fraud and forgery from 2000 to 2015. Knysh also operated a location in Beausejour, which burned down a few years ago.

"Investigators identified nine victims who had purchased prearranged funeral plans from Knysh … and whose funds were not held in trust as should have been the case," said Sgt. Shaun Veldman of the Winnipeg police financial crimes unit.

"The funds are believed to have been stolen and the total amount taken from the victims was $35,000."

In addition, police said over a period of 10 years, several insurance companies were given fake funeral director's statement of death certificates for people who had not died. A total of $83,000 was claimed from 13 different insurance policies, said Veldman.

Knysh was arrested and charged with four counts of fraud over $5,000, seven counts of fraud under $5,000 and 13 counts of forgery. He was released from custody with conditions, said police.

Police were told about possible fraudulent activity by someone in the funeral industry about a year ago, said Veldman.

"[These kinds of investigations need] a lot of interviews and dealing with different agencies, different entities, number of different people," he said. "Then getting authorizations from the courts to get records, and that all just takes time."

A separate investigation is taking place into the Wheeler Funeral Home, which filed for bankruptcy earlier this year, said Veldman. The two investigations are not linked.

The fact two investigations involving the funeral industry are taking place doesn't mean the entire industry is bad, said Veldman.

However, if people are concerned, they can contact the Funeral Board of Manitoba, he said.

"If they have questions on how to find out specifically should I be concerned, if I have questions, go to them. The funeral board would be able to direct them."