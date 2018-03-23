Full broadcast of CBC Asks: What is reconciliation worth to you?
Air Date: Mar 23, 2018 3:55 PM CT
Join our panel as they explore the possibilities of moving reconciliation forward and how Indigenous and non-Indigenous Canadians can work together on this path. This is for a special project called Beyond 94: Truth and Reconciliation in Canada.
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Saturday
Periods of light snow
1°C
Sunday
Cloudy
1°C
Monday
Sunny
4°C
Tuesday
Sunny
2°C
Wednesday
A mix of sun and cloud
4°C
Latest Manitoba News Headlines
- 'Something's gotta give': Winnipeg police tackle prejudice with workshop to improve community relations
- Kyle Connor's 2nd-straight OT winner lifts Jets over Ducks
- Daniel McIntyre students thrilled by bursaries and scholarships from philanthropist
- The Scrum: Kives and Kav talk Hydro board 'crisis'
- City should explore police use of Winnipeg traffic cameras, mayor says
Must Watch
-
Where will Manitobans be allowed to smoke legal weed?
1:40
New rules introduced in the Manitoba Legislature on Tuesday would largely limit cannabis consumption to private homes. They also outline how the province plans to catch stoned drivers. Tyson Koschik explains.
-
Hydroponic produce is blooming in Churchill, Man.
3:44
In Canada's north, produce can cost several times what it does in the south. It's often weeks old, and wilted by the time it arrives. In Churchill, a Canadian company has helped develop a technology that's sprouting some some big changes.
Top News Headlines
Most Viewed
- Premier says 'persuasion money' reason for mass resignation of Manitoba Hydro board
- Former Manitoba MP Bev Desjarlais dead at 62
- Police tell people in St. Boniface to 'stay inside' during suspicious incident
- Hydroponic produce is blooming in Churchill, Man.
- 'A wake-up call': Thick High Arctic ice flowing south thanks to climate change, researcher says
- Future of retail? Cineplex to open massive entertainment centre at Winnipeg's Seasons of Tuxedo
- Winnipeg philanthropist donates more than $10M to help disadvantaged students
- Family walks away after truck ends up in Assiniboine River
- Man missing since leaving Winnipeg hospital Friday has been found: family
Special Coverage
-
CBC Investigates
Former foster home operators accused in lawsuit of inappropriate discipline, letting kids use drugs
Court documents accuse Specialized Foster Homes of inappropriate care, putting kids at risk
-
Terrorism Trial
Former Winnipegger convicted of terror gets 45-year sentence in New York court
Found guilty in September of conspiring to murder Americans, using a weapon of mass destruction
-
PASTOR
Former Thompson pastor charged with sexual assault
Letter to congregation urges them to alert RCMP of other possible violations
-
In depth
CBC Manitoba I-Team investigates
CBC digs deeper on the stories of the day