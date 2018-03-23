Full broadcast of CBC Asks: What is reconciliation worth to you?

Air Date: Mar 23, 2018 3:55 PM CT

Full broadcast of CBC Asks: What is reconciliation worth to you?2:06:22

Join our panel as they explore the possibilities of moving reconciliation forward and how Indigenous and non-Indigenous Canadians can work together on this path. This is for a special project called Beyond 94: Truth and Reconciliation in Canada.

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:

Melita
Turtle Mountain (Provincial Park)

Saturday

Periods of light snow

1°C

Sunday

Cloudy

1°C

Monday

Sunny

4°C

Tuesday

Sunny

2°C

Wednesday

A mix of sun and cloud

4°C

More Weather |

Must Watch

Special Coverage