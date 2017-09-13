A burning fuel tanker has closed the eastbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway near Richer, Man., RCMP say.
Steinbach RCMP received a report that the tanker was on fire east of Richer at about 8:50 a.m.
The cause of the fire hasn't been determined, but there was no collision, police said.
Eastbound Highway 1 is closed and a detour is in effect between Road 48E and 54E, about 60 kilometres east of Winnipeg.
Steinbach #rcmpmb on scene of fuel truck fire on #1 Highway eastbound near Richer, MB. No injuries, detour in effect from Road 48E to 54E. pic.twitter.com/FNtYa7847N—
