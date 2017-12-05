From Mallard, Man. to the Olympics — Brigette Lacquette is the 1st Indigenous female to play hockey for Team Canada

Air Date: Dec 05, 2017 4:54 PM CT

From Mallard, Man. to the Olympics — Brigette Lacquette is the 1st Indigenous female to play hockey for Team Canada2:42

Brigette Lacquette grew up "in the middle of nowhere," Manitoba, but now she's on the Olympic roster and the history books, as the first Indigenous woman to play hockey for Team Canada. She says she's still getting used to the idea of being a role model ... and heading to PyeongChang.

