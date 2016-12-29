2016 certainly was a big year in Manitoba politics, with the Progressive Conservatives taking the reins and pushing the NDP government out after four consecutive terms.

But from business to arts and culture to an important next step in the inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women, 2017 has a lot in store for Manitoba.

Here's a look at the big stories we can expect to hear more about in the coming year.

Bell rings for MTS

Bell Canada's multi-billion dollar acquisition of Manitoba Telecom Services is expected to be made official in early 2017.

In December the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission signed off on the transfer of MTS's broadcasting rights to Bell, representing the first of three regulatory approvals needed for the acquisition.

Montreal-based Bell announced its intention to buy Manitoba's largest internet, phone and wireless provider in May, in a deal worth an estimated $3.9 billion — $3.1 billion for the company, and $800 million worth of MTS debt Bell will assume. With the deal, Bell has promised to spend $1 billion on telecommunications infrastructure over five years.

About 50 per cent of Manitoba's wireless subscribers are MTS customers, and many Manitobans have expressed concerned about potential rate increases once Bell officially takes over. One poll from June said less than a quarter of respondents supported the takeover.

Labour pains for province

The heads of some of Manitoba's largest public sector unions will sit down with the provincial government early in the new year. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Labour costs are looming large over provincial spending plans in 2017.

The heads of some of Manitoba's largest public sector union will sit down with the Progressive Conservative government on Jan.5. It will be the first time the labour organizations meet as a group with the PC government.

Leaders from the Canadian Union of Public Employees, the Manitoba Government and General Employees' Union, the Manitoba Nurses Union, the Manitoba Teachers' Society and the United Food and Commercial Workers will attend the meeting. The head of the Manitoba Federation of Labour is also attending.

The Pallister government's throne speech in November made it clear that labour spending would be reined in, possibly including new legislation that would prevent the province from negotiating collective bargaining agreements it cannot afford in the long term.

The premier has also signaled an interest in re-opening existing collective bargaining agreements in the the hope of getting wage concessions.

In December, Pallister continued that messaging in his first state of the province speech by saying there are too many bargaining units in the province.

The premier also said he wants to work with organized labour to build a stronger economy, but the unions are skeptical.

Driving ahead on Freedom Road

Shoal Lake 40 Chief Erwin Redsky met with representatives from federal, provincial and municipal government in Winnipeg in December to discuss Freedom Road. (CBC)

The Shoal Lake 40 First Nation, on the Manitoba-Ontario border, is finally getting its Freedom Road.

In December, the province of Manitoba, City of Winnipeg and federal government announced up to $40 million in funding to build the 24-kilometre stretch that will connect the First Nation to the Trans-Canada Highway.

The community was left isolated a century ago by construction of an aqueduct to bring fresh water to Winnipeg, which effectively turned Shoal Lake 40 into an island. It has no clean drinking water of its own and has been under a boil-water advisory for the past 18 years.

During the winter, when the ice isn't thick enough for vehicles to cross there is no reliable way to get in and out of Shoal Lake 40.

The barge the community uses before the freeze-up has broken down multiple times.

Designs for the road were approved in November and are undergoing an environmental review. Premier Brian Pallister has said construction will begin in February.

Breaking ground on WAG's Inuit Art Centre

The planned Inuit Art Centre at the WAG is seen in this artist's rendering. (Rendering by Michael Maltzan Architecture)

The Winnipeg Art Gallery's Inuit Art Centre, which is expected to house and display the world's largest collection of Inuit art, is scheduled to break ground in 2017.

The four-level, 40,000-square-foot Inuit Art Centre building will be adjacent to the existing building. In addition to Inuit and Indigenous galleries, it will feature a vault in the entrance, space for artist and curator residencies and five studios offering year-round programming.

Construction is expected to begin early in 2017 with a timeline of two to three years.

The $65-million price tag for the project includes the building, endowment and programming. Winnipeg has pledged $5 million, with another $30 million coming from the federal and provincial governments and the private sector covering the rest.

Heating up with Canada Summer Games

This is the mascot created for the 2017 Canada Summer Games, to be hosted in Winnipeg in 2017. (CBC)

About 4,000 athletes and 20,000 visitors are expected to descend on Winnipeg for the 2017 Canada Summer Games.

The Games — Canada's largest multi-sport event for young athletes — run from July 28 until Aug. 13 and will feature 16 sports, more than 250 events and a major cultural festival.

The games will also be celebrating their 50th anniversary, coinciding with Canada's 150th birthday.

In 2013, the City of Winnipeg promised to invest $3 million into the games in the lead-up to 2017, with the provincial and federal governments eaching contributing more than $10 million. The 2017 host committee also planned to raise $8.7 million.

The Games are expected to contribute at least $130 million to the local economy.

MMIW inquiry to hear from families

Families will start giving testimony to the long-awaited inquiry in spring 2017. (CBC)

Families will start giving testimony to the long-awaited inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women in spring 2017.

The independent inquiry formally began on Sept. 1. It is led by five commissioners with direction from the federal government to find out why hundreds of First Nations, Métis and Inuit women have disappeared or been murdered in Canada.

On top of the testimony from family, the inquiry is tasked with making recommendations on how to remove systemic causes of violence and increase safety for Indigenous women and girls.

The commission's final report is due Nov. 1, 2018.

In December, the inquiry launched a website where the families can sign up for updates on the process, and where they will later be able to register to give their formal testimonies.