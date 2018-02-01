Winnipeg has two new entries in the Guinness World Records book.

Connor Lawrence and Shayne Pheifer have officially broken the record for most behind-the-back flying disc (Frisbee) catches in one minute.

Lawrence caught 34 discs on his first attempt at the record.

"I thought it'd be pretty cool to be the best in the world at something," says Lawrence.

The duo broke the world record of 31 catches on September 12, 2017. It wasn't made official until Wednesday.

The record was previously set by Brodie Smith, a popular American disc league player and trick shot personality.

Breaking the record required adherence to a host of strict rules and guidelines.

The two had to be five metres apart, not even stepping a toe over the five-metre line.

They also had two time-keepers and two anonymous witnesses present, each providing an official statement for the record.

"We had a whopping crowd of four people who got us motivated for it," says Lawrence.

Shayne Pheifer, left, tosses the Frisbees to Connor Lawrence during the official world record attempt. (Submitted/Connor Lawrence)

Lawrence first became interested in ultimate Frisbee in Grade 11, and now plays receiver on the University of Winnipeg team.

He says the sport was popular in his high school, which influenced him to start playing.

On whether they would defend their world record if it gets broken, Lawrence says they will always step up to the challenge.

"40 is our next target."