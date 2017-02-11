Friends and family say they are shocked and mourning the deaths of two men who died after a small plane crashed in southern Manitoba Thursday night.

Art Paetkau, 60, and John Friesen, 41, both from Winkler, Man., were found dead at the scene of the crash — a field off Highway 305 near Brunkild, Man., about 45 kilometres southwest of Winnipeg.

Paetkau owned and operated Arty's Air Service in Winkler, approximately 100 kilometres southwest of Winnipeg, and was well-known among the farming and aviation communities, as his planes would often spray crops.

Art Paetkau, 60, was killed in a plane crash near Brunkild, Man. on Thursday. (artysair.com)

"He was a very experienced pilot," said Johan Friesen, a pilot living in Paraguay and long-time friend of Paetkau's.

He says Paetkau dreamed of flying to South America one day.

"He loves working. His life was work," said Friesen, adding he will miss his long talks about planes with Paetkau, who he said always made time for him.

"He was a very good person and I will miss him very much," Friesen said.

"I'm very sorry about all that and sad what happened there in Manitoba."

People in the city of Winkler described the men as "outstanding" community members, whose loss has left those who knew them shocked.

"As a community, we are heartbroken by the tragedy and we will continue [supporting] these families and upholding them in prayer," Winkler Mayor Martin Harder said.

Plane was heading for Winkler

RCMP were called at 8:50 p.m. CT Thursday after reports of an overdue aircraft that took off from St. Andrews Airport, just north of Winnipeg, shortly after 6:30 p.m. CT, heading for Winkler.

RCMP from Carman and Headingley searched for the Cessna 185 using snowmobiles amid weather conditions that made for poor visibility.

At about 1:05 a.m. CT on Friday, RCMP investigators and Canadian Armed Forces search-and-rescue crews found the wreckage in the field off Highway 305.

Paetkau, the plane's pilot, and Friesen, the only passenger, were found dead.

"Our concern obviously right now is for the families," Winkler Coun. Henry Siemens said Friday. "Our hearts ache for them and it's a very difficult time."

The cause of the crash is still not known.

The Transportation Safety Board and RCMP continue to investigate.