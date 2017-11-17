Friday Scrum: Kives and Kavanagh talk throne speech and city budget

Air Date: Nov 17, 2017 5:38 PM CT

Friday Scrum: Kives and Kavanagh talk throne speech and city budget3:40

CBC's Bart Kives and Sean Kavanagh tee up next week's throne speech and city budget.

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:

Saturday

Chance of flurries

-8°C

Sunday

Sunny

-6°C

Monday

A mix of sun and cloud

3°C

Tuesday

Sunny

-8°C

Wednesday

Sunny

-7°C

More Weather |

Must Watch

Special Coverage