Things could get a little dicey in parts of southern Manitoba on Monday with freezing rain expected to arrive, followed by snow.

A freezing rain warning is in effect in southwestern Manitoba and parts of the Red River Valley. (Environment Canada)

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for southwestern Manitoba and parts of the Red River Valley.

Several hours of rain are expected before the precipitation gradually switches over to snow later in the morning.

About 2-4 centimetres of snow is likely during the day before freezing drizzle returns late in the evening and overnight.

A light snowfall in Winnipeg on Monday morning has left roads and sidewalks slippery. (Darren Bernhardt/CBC)

The conditions have prompted Pine Creek School Division (Gladstone, Austin, MacGregor, Langruth and Plumas) to cancel classes for the day.

The warning area does not include Winnipeg, where a morning snowfall has dusted roads and sidewalks, leaving them slippery. The snow is expected to end in the afternoon and there is a risk of freezing drizzle late this evening and overnight, Environment Canada forecasts.