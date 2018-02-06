Freezing rain, sleet, ice pellets: how do they form and which ones should we worry about?

Air Date: Feb 06, 2018 12:57 PM CT

Freezing rain, sleet, ice pellets: how do they form and which ones should we worry about?2:28

CBC meteorologist John Sauder explains the various forms of winter precipitation we are likely to see.

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:

Churchill
York Factory

Wednesday

Sunny

-15°C

Thursday

Sunny

-16°C

Friday

Sunny

-14°C

Saturday

Chance of flurries

-14°C

Sunday

Sunny

-16°C

More Weather |

Must Watch

Special Coverage