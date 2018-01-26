Freezing drizzle and fog are causing problems around Winnipeg.

There have been several crashes, including one on the South Perimeter Highway near the Oak Bluff turnoff, one westbound on the North Perimeter near Brookside Boulevard, and one on northbound Kenaston Boulevard just past Lindenwood Drive.

Freezing drizzle had put a slick sheen on sidewalks and roads. (Darren Bernhardt/CBC)

As well, Manitoba Hydro says the conditions are causing problems along two large power lines running down Waverley Street. About 2,500 customers are affected by intermittent power outages.

Hydro crews are working to restore power but there is no timeline for when that might happen.

Freezing rain is causing problems along two large power lines running down Waverley Street, affecting about 2,500 customers with intermittent power outages. (Manitoba Hydro)

#mboutage Fort Garry: here's one of the reasons your power is flickering. Road salt contamination and excess moisture in the air can cause sparks like this — crews are working on it. If you're experiencing a power outage, let us know here: https://t.co/gbeF0nPIC2 pic.twitter.com/99XlcntzLV — @manitobahydro

