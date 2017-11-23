There's a band coming to Manitoba but it's not likely to elicit many cheers.

A low-pressure system is expected to move through south-central Manitoba, spreading a band of freezing rain along its track, Environment Canada forecasts.

The system is currently in Saskatchewan but will enter Manitoba west of Lake Winnipegosis on Thursday afternoon and spread east until Friday morning.

A special weather statement has been issued from the Saskatchewan border to the Ontario border, right across that Manitoba band.

The areas in red are under a snowfall warning while those in grey are under a special weather statement about freezing rain. (Environment Canada)

The freezing rain will be relatively light and patchy in nature, though some regions may see prolonged periods resulting in ice buildup, Environment Canada forecasts.

The highest-risk areas are around Swan River, the central and northern Interlake, and east of Lake Winnipeg.

Meanwhile, areas in northwest Manitoba are under a snowfall warning.

The flurries should begin Thursday afternoon and are expected to be heavy at times, reducing visibility, the warning says.

The snowfall is expected to gradually taper off Thursday evening with just some lingering flakes into Friday morning.

A total of 10 to 15 centimetres of snow is expected.