Misery loves company and there's a lot of company in Manitoba these days.

Another blistering cold air mass has engulfed virtually all of the province with wind chills of –30 to –40 in the south and -50 in the north. It's not expected to get any better any time soon, Environment Canada forecasts.

If you need to go outside, bundle up and get shelter whenever you can. (Darren Bernhardt/CBC)

A fresh blast of frigid arctic air will pass into southern Manitoba tonight and temperatures will plummet to –30 C or lower, pushing the wind chills to around –45 in Winnipeg overnight.

The extremely cold conditions will remain through the weekend, with highs of just –27 C in Winnipeg on Saturday and Sunday, Environment Canada forecasters say.

Warm up at city facilities

The City of Winnipeg invites people to warm up inside civic facilities — city hall, public libraries, swimming pools and leisure centres — during regular operating hours.

The areas in red are under an extreme cold warning. (Environment Canada)

For operating hours, check the city's website or contact 311 by phone or email (311@winnipeg.ca).

One facility that is open 24 hours is the police service headquarters at Smith Street and Graham Avenue downtown. There is a vestibule at the front where anyone can press the buzzer to get assistance.

"If anyone downtown finds themselves cold, you can head over to the headquarters building and gain access there," said police spokesman Const. Jay Murray.

The city also urges people who see someone in need of assistance due to the cold to contact 911 immediately and to stay with the person until emergency workers arrive.

If a person phones 911 and leaves, it could take the paramedics longer to find the patient, said Jay Shaw, the city's emergency preparedness co-ordinator.

Older adults and young children should avoid prolonged outdoor exposure to the cold, he said, asking people to check on older friends, relatives and neighbours who live alone.

"We're Winnipeggers. We're hardy. We want people to look out for each other," Shaw said.