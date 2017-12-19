Winnipeggers in need got a confidence boost by getting a trim courtesy of a pair of generous hair stylists.

The Eagle Urban Transition Centre held an open house at its downtown office on Tuesday and invited people to come in for complimentary haircuts ahead of the holidays. The EUTC helps Indigenous people transition from living on reserve to an urban environment.

"A haircut can change the way you view someone and look at somebody," said Tyrone Chocken, one of the stylists.

Selena Mandamin said she woke up in a good mood because she knew she was coming down to get her hair cut.

"Every time I want to get a haircut it's too expensive or they do it the wrong way, and I'm glad that they had the opportunity [for me] to come over here and get my hair done," she said.

With pressures around the holidays, haircuts can become a luxury people can't afford, said Eagle Urban Transition Centre program director Natalie Ballentyne.

"Sometimes there's stressors of not being able to afford gifts or loss of loved ones, or just trying to make it in this city from a reserve to urban life can be overwhelming at times, and it's nice to offer something really positive to our citizens."

Stylist Samantha Kent cuts the hair of a client at the Eagle Urban Transition Centre on Tuesday. (CBC)

Stylist Samantha Kent said offering the haircuts is a way of showing people that they are cared for.

"I actually like doing this and when I got the offer to do it, it was exciting. I'm glad I get to do it and help out when I can," she said.

"As soon as you give them a nice haircut, a fresh haircut, it makes them feel better about themselves, makes them feel really good about themselves, and [gives them] more confidence. Especially the Aboriginal people, my people," said Chocken.

The man whose hair Chocken was cutting agreed.

"I feel very refreshed. I feel ready to hit the town," he said.