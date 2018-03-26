Fred Penner, The Color bring Junos home to Manitoba after 'whirlwind weekend'

Two Manitoba acts are riding high after wins at the 2018 Juno Awards in Vancouver on Sunday.

Tot and toddler favourite Fred Penner won Children's Album of the Year for Hear the Music, and Winnipeg-Winkler-Plum Coulee band The Color won album of the year in the contemporary Christian or gospel category for First Day of My Life.

"We felt really special," said Jordan Janzen, lead singer of The Color. "We weren't really expecting to be coming home with the hardware."

Janzen said the mainstream recognition could open doors for the band.

"I think for us it's affirmation of the impact that our music has been having over the course of the last number of years," Janzen said.

Members of the band The Color arrive on the red carpet at the Juno Awards in Vancouver. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press) "It's quite an honour for us and I think there will be some opportunities, maybe, that come that weren't there before."

The walk down the red carpet was a highlight but the band is looking forward to returning home and celebrating with family, Janzen said.

The Color plans to release a new single soon and embark on tours of the U.S. and Canada this year.

Penner said he was honoured to work with his wife on Hear the Music, along with artists Ron Sexsmith, The Good Lovelies, Basia Bulat, a member of Bahamas and many more.

The award was his 13th Juno over a 45-year career that has brought smiles to countess Canadians.

Even after all that time and recognition, Penner says the magic of winning another Juno wasn't lost on him.

"As those Fred Heads from the early generation have grown up and are encouraging the music for their kids, and want to bring whatever I have done to their families, it's a little overwhelming and I am humbled by the whole journey."

Penner barely made it to the ceremony in time to accept. He hopped a plane from Calgary to the coast after playing a quick gig and rushed into the Vancouver convention centre 30 minutes before winning.

"What a whirlwind weekend," Penner said.

"It's really exciting to me to know that I am still able to do this, that there still is some relevance for the audience."