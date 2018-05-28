Frank Ostrowski's murder conviction should be dropped, Crown and defence lawyers tell Appeal Court

A Manitoba man convicted of first-degree murder 30 years ago is expected to finally see his conviction overturned.

Frank Ostrowski was convicted of first-degree murder in 1987 after he was accused of ordering the death of Robert Nieman. The Manitoba Court of Appeal is hearing arguments Monday about what to do after the Crown and Ostrowski's lawyers agreed the guilty verdict should not stand.

Ostrowski, a former hairstylist who became a cocaine dealer, spent 23 years in prison because he was found guilty of ordering a hit on Nieman, who was also involved in drug trafficking and was a police informant.

He was released on bail in 2009 after then-federal justice minister Peter MacKay said he was "satisfied there is a reasonable basis to conclude that a miscarriage of justice likely occurred in Mr. Ostrowski's 1987 conviction."

Ostrowski has always maintained his innocence.

Both the Crown and Ostrowski's lawyers agree the jury in his original trial didn't hear all the evidence, including important information about a deal made with the key witness, drug dealer Matthew Lovelace.

That deal and a report written by a Winnipeg police officer, both exposed in hearings held in late 2016 and early 2017 in front of the Manitoba Court of Appeal, undermine the case against Ostrowski.

The 2016-17 hearings were part of an Appeal Court review of the case and were subject to a publication ban set in place to prevent witnesses from being tainted, but that publication ban was recently lifted.

Revelations

Ostrowski was found guilty, in large part, because of the testimony of Lovelace, another drug dealer, who had charges against him dropped in exchange for his testimony.

Ostrowski's legal team and the jury hearing the case were never told about that arrangement and Lovelace told the trial he did not receive any favours in exchange for his testimony.

The report from the Winnipeg police officer, based on a tip to the Winnipeg police vice squad, suggested a "hit" had been ordered. However, the officer wrote the hit wasn't against Nieman, the man Ostrowski was convicted of killing.

The jury never saw that officer's report and Ostrowski's lawyer didn't know of the discrepancies in the evidence.

The main issue now is "the appropriate remedy," Appeal Court Justice Holly Beard said.

Crown prosecutors Randy Schwartz and Hannah Freeman are arguing for a judicial stay of the charge and verdict against Ostrowski.

Ostrowski's lawyers, James Lockyer and Alan Libman, say an acquittal is the only remedy.

"Authorities have places themselves in a position where a new trial would be impossible," Lockyer told the Appeal Court judges.

The three Appeal Court justices have the option of deciding whether to acquit, which would mean Ostrowski could not be prosecuted for the charge again, or impose a judicial stay, which would allow the Crown to prosecute the same charge.

Ostrowski was one of three men convicted in Nieman's 1986 murder. Robert Dunkley was convicted of pulling the trigger and sentenced to life in prison. Jose Luis Correia was sentenced to life in prison but was granted early release and was deported to his home country, Portugal.

Striking similarities

Ostrowki's case bears striking similarities to three others in which the convictions were eventually overturned.

James Driskell was convicted of murder in Winnipeg in 1990 based in part on testimony from a witness who was given tens of thousands of dollars in expense payments as well as immunity on an arson charge. The verdict against Driskell was overturned in 2006.

Kyle Unger was convicted of killing a teenage girl at a music festival in 1990, based partly on hair samples found at the scene. DNA tests years later showed the hairs did not belong to him.

Thomas Sophonow was found guilty of killing a waitress in Winnipeg in 1981 based largely on the testimony of a witness who contradicted in court what she had told police. The defence was not told about the contradiction at the time, and Sophonow spent four years in prison before he was freed.

In all four convictions, the Crown prosecutor in charge of the case was George Dangerfield.