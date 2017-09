Winnipeg police are searching for four siblings who all went missing at the same time Friday evening.

The siblings -— one girl and three boys — were all last seen together in the North End. Police believe they are all still together.

Police are looking for Taya Guimond, 16, Ross Blackbird, 13, Haiden Guimond, 12, and Peyton Guimond, 10.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts can call the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

