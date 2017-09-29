The Winnipeg man charged after the foster child he was taking care of died is devastated, his lawyer said.

"This is a big, huge tragedy, not just for him and his family, but for the community," lawyer Tony Kavanagh said after the accused made his first court appearance on a criminal negligence charge Friday morning.

"Obviously he's devastated and this is a huge emotional wound for him."

The man will be released on bail Friday afternoon, Kavanagh said.

The 22-year-old man was charged with criminal negligence causing death after his 10-month-old foster child died in hospital on Tuesday.

The baby boy suffered head injuries before being rushed to hospital in critical condition, police said Thursday.

The name of the accused is not being released to protect the identity of the child, police said.

The death has been extremely hard, particularly because the accused and his wife have a three-year-old child of their own, Kavanagh said.

The 22-year-old's next court appearance will be in October.

Manitoba's Office of the Children's Advocate will also be investigating the child's death.