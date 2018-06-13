150 new jobs created by clothing retailers moving into Fort Garry industrial site

A massive industrial building in Fort Garry has new ownership.

Parian Logistics, an affiliate of Stern Partners, announced this week they purchased a 427,000-square-foot office and distribution centre at 1530 Gamble Place in Fort Garry, formerly the site of the TruServ Canada/Ace Canada head office and distribution centre.

They will employ 350 people at the site, Parian said.

The building on the 28.6-acre parcel will be used by several clothing retailers and result in hiring 150 new employees because Bootlegger and Cleo are bringing their distribution centre to the city. Warehouse One and Ricki's, located in Winnipeg, will move their head office and distribution centre to the Fort Garry site.

"It's incredibly valuable just in ultimately protecting our future and allowing continued growth, especially in the e-commerce space," said Neil Armstrong, president of Warehouse One, in an interview.

His jeans retailer will move into the facility next January, while the other stores will follow later in the year. The renovation will be complete by early 2020.

The remaining 70,000 feet of the building will be leased to a third party, according to a news release.

Parian Logistics aims to develop the adjoining 10.5-acre parcel in the centre, which they describe as "one of the most desirable industrial areas of the city."

Warehouse One is operated by Stern Partners, which acquired Comark Inc. in 2015, which owns the Bootleggers, Ricki's and Cleo banners.

Armstrong said the four businesses were bursting at the seams at their present locations.

"We all have our own space challenges and this solves all of it at once."