A 15-year-old girl from Fort Alexander, Man. is missing and police are concerned for her well-being.
Powerview RCMP said Hailey Boubard left her grandmother's home, about 120 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg, on the evening of Monday, Jan. 30, and did not return.
Police said she is a vulnerable youth and at-risk.
They believe Boubard may be in the Brandon area with a male youth known to her.
The teen was last seen wearing all black clothing. She has shoulder-length dark red hair and brown eyes.
She is five-foot-six and weighs about 185 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Powerview RCMP at 204-367-8728 or call Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.