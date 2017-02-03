Powerview RCMP said Hailey Boubard, 15, has been missing since Monday evening and are asking for the public's help in finding her. (RCMP )

A 15-year-old girl from Fort Alexander, Man. is missing and police are concerned for her well-being.

Powerview RCMP said Hailey Boubard left her grandmother's home, about 120 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg, on the evening of Monday, Jan. 30, and did not return.

Police said she is a vulnerable youth and at-risk.

They believe Boubard may be in the Brandon area with a male youth known to her.

The teen was last seen wearing all black clothing. She has shoulder-length dark red hair and brown eyes.

She is five-foot-six and weighs about 185 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Powerview RCMP at 204-367-8728 or call Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.